Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,592 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of Extra Space Storage worth $26,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 62.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 25.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 117.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 167,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,068,000 after purchasing an additional 90,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 423,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.13.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $672,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $181.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.67 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.