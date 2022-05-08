Expion360 Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XPON) Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 11th

Expion360’s (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, May 11th. Expion360 had issued 2,145,000 shares in its IPO on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $15,015,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of XPON stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. Expion360 has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $11.29.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

