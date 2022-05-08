Expensify, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify’s (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 9th. Expensify had issued 9,730,776 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $262,730,952 based on an initial share price of $27.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Expensify has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.38). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

