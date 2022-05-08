Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,644,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 83,636 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $220,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.77. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.95 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

