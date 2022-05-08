ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $775.00

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $191,965.91 and approximately $775.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002950 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000696 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.