EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $8.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVgo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.55 million and the highest is $10.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVgo will report full year sales of $50.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.65 million to $54.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $136.36 million, with estimates ranging from $120.54 million to $166.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EVgo.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

NYSE:EVGO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,714. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86. EVgo has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in EVgo by 14.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in EVgo by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in EVgo by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EVgo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in EVgo by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVgo (EVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.