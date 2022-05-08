Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of EVK stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

