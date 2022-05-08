Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $113.00 at Morgan Stanley

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.16.

ETSY stock opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75. Etsy has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.38 and its 200-day moving average is $177.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $2,047,053.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,083,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,825 shares of company stock worth $18,298,401 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

