Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,367,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 172.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 35,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQNR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.52.

Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,088,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,282. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.73%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

