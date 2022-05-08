Equalizer Hits Market Cap of $2.13 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Equalizer has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $22,165.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00189818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.78 or 0.00473624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00038704 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,211.32 or 1.99388938 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

