Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $324-$326 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.01 million.Envestnet also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.17-$2.23 EPS.

ENV opened at $67.99 on Friday. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.14.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.57.

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Envestnet by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Envestnet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Envestnet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Envestnet by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

