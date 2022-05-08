Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Announces Earnings Results

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Envestnet updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-$0.46 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.17-$2.23 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded down $7.12 on Friday, reaching $67.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,975. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -242.81 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENV. StockNews.com began coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth about $3,967,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

