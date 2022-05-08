Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Entergy by 247.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,576,000 after purchasing an additional 398,620 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Entergy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Entergy by 8.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETR opened at $119.27 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.41.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.10%.

In other news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $511,022.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,575 shares of company stock worth $25,391,762 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

