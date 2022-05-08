Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.63

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and traded as low as $11.66. Engie shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 398,210 shares trading hands.

ENGIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Engie from €18.00 ($18.95) to €16.00 ($16.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Engie from €16.50 ($17.37) to €17.00 ($17.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Engie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.7631 per share. This represents a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th.

Engie Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

