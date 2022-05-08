EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EngageSmart stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.74. 386,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,058. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52. EngageSmart has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $38.83.

In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $174,013.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in EngageSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

