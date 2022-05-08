EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of EngageSmart stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.74. 386,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,058. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52. EngageSmart has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $38.83.
In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $174,013.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ESMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.
About EngageSmart (Get Rating)
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
