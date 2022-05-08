Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $393.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDVMF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$44.25 to C$45.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,450 ($30.61) to GBX 2,850 ($35.60) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Endeavour Mining stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 99,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,061. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

