Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $61.18. 7,467,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,873,369. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

