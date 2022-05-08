Empowered Funds LLC Takes $753,000 Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Timken by 210.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,200,000 after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 38.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Timken during the third quarter worth $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Timken by 43.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Timken by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TKR. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.10.

Shares of TKR traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.01. 697,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,320. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.49. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $55.32 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.45. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

