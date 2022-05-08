Empowered Funds LLC Takes $6.71 Million Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 355,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,000. Magnolia Oil & Gas accounts for about 0.8% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,047. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

