Empowered Funds LLC Sells 260 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 860.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NSP traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.36. 225,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.58. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.19. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Insperity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

