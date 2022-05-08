Empowered Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 95,925 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,305,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 1.2% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,149,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,458. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $90.96 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.03 and a 200 day moving average of $102.66.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.