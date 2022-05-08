Empowered Funds LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Buckle as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Buckle by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after buying an additional 65,285 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 530.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 97,785 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKE traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 754,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,809. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 58.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

