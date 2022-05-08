Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 730.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 29,450 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.92. 31,983,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,174,464. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Snap from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,601.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,395,449 shares of company stock valued at $80,882,203.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

