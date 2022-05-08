Empowered Funds LLC Invests $778,000 in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 price target on shares of Anthem and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.23.

ANTM traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $504.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $491.41 and its 200-day moving average is $457.15.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

Anthem Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.