Empowered Funds LLC Invests $589,000 in Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Mawson Infrastructure Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the third quarter valued at about $14,065,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,225,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the third quarter worth about $1,200,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 46,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the third quarter worth about $103,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIGI traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 48,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,939. Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Profile (Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.