Empowered Funds LLC Invests $451,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,135. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $3.75 on Friday, hitting $81.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,346,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,946,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.33. The company has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

