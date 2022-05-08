Empowered Funds LLC Invests $4.78 Million in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 101,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 55.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on IP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,516,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,056. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.91. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

