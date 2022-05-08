Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,558 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after acquiring an additional 360,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after acquiring an additional 246,201 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,975,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $186,139,000 after acquiring an additional 186,174 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $4,057,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,105.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,920,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DKS traded down $4.95 on Friday, hitting $92.46. 2,042,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,436. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.81 and a 200 day moving average of $112.09. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.11.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.