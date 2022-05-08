Empowered Funds LLC Has $5.43 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,404 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 263,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,976,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.16 and a 200-day moving average of $103.71. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

