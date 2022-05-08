Empowered Funds LLC Buys 4,153 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 198,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 53,937 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 83,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $74.11. 1,889,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,620. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.47. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

