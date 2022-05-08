Empowered Funds LLC Buys 348 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Etsy by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 2.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $2,047,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,083,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,825 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,401 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $280.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.16.

ETSY stock traded down $4.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.38. 9,280,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,871,629. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.68. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

