Empowered Funds LLC Buys 222 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.83. 1,493,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $122.22 and a one year high of $224.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.93.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

