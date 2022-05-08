Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In related news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LAD stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.84. The company had a trading volume of 356,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.03 and a 52 week high of $387.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.09 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

LAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

About Lithia Motors (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.