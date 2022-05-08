Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 102.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

NYSE EFC traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.86. 1,190,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 31.82 and a quick ratio of 31.82. The firm has a market cap of $911.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

