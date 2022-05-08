electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. electroCore had a negative net margin of 315.87% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. 960,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,657. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.04. electroCore has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 92,996 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 90,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 38,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 489,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 27,649 shares during the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ECOR shares. Maxim Group started coverage on electroCore in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

