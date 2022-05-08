Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 12,487 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,487 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $47.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.29. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $84.23.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.