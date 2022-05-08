Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,914 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $34.24 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $41.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

