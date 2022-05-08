Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 124,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 203.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,006,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after acquiring an additional 674,584 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 57.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 27,093 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Macy’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 688,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

M opened at $23.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

