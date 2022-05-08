Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $1,145,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 184,705 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 339.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 163,960 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.55.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $117.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.34 and a 200 day moving average of $115.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.40 and a 12-month high of $140.04. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

