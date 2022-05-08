Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,070 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Yandex by 2,552.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Yandex by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on YNDX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41. Yandex has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.46%.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies, focusing on to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Bets and Experiments segments.

