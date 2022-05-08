Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 226,600 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of Criteo worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Criteo by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

CRTO stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.80 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,654 shares of company stock valued at $71,358 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

