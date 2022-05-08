Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $240.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.49 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.95.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.