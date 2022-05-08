Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Progyny worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 1,469.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Progyny by 1,532.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Progyny by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Progyny by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY opened at $37.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.01. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $68.32.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $2,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $336,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 543,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,237. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGNY. TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

