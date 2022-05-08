Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,769.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $295.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.59 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.33.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

