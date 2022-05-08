Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.15% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12,476.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 747,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,451,000 after purchasing an additional 741,369 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,165,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,049,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2,347.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 86,970 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 73,841 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.