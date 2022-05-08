Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,487 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.29. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $84.23.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

