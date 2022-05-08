Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 45,398 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 248.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,398 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOTZ. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 252,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 25,825 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter.

BOTZ opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.70. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $39.99.

