Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLUG opened at $19.41 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.58.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.48.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

