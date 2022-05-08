Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

ECL opened at $165.20 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,075 shares of company stock worth $1,250,306 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

