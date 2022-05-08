eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $58.00. The company traded as low as $47.29 and last traded at $48.04, with a volume of 19277462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.42.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.76.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

